The idea... by maggiemae
Photo 4551

The idea...

to get these lovely small circles of light in a photo!
Bokeh comes from light through a bush in this circumstance.
Looks good on the Black too!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
*lynn ace
great bokeh and I really like the plants and the light on them
March 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of the lavender and gorgeous bokeh!
March 6th, 2025  
