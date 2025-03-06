Sign up
Previous
Photo 4551
The idea...
to get these lovely small circles of light in a photo!
Bokeh comes from light through a bush in this circumstance.
Looks good on the Black too!
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
bokeh
bokeh
*lynn
ace
great bokeh and I really like the plants and the light on them
March 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of the lavender and gorgeous bokeh!
March 6th, 2025
