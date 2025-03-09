Previous
Continuing.. by maggiemae
Continuing..

More opportunities to get bokeh. The light has to be behind the furtherest bush. Then choose 'close-up' as you all probably are familiar with.
On a crossroads with me at the moment. I've been second class to HJ (Burt Munro' son) for 20 years. His wife, not even recognised etc... I want to be recognised in my own right and this 365 is the only way. I would like to extend this into our own lives. I don't even think hubby even thinks about this - he loves the hype and fame. I'm going carefully here!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Janice (chikadnz)
Lovely light on these bright flowers. What are they?
March 9th, 2025  
Diana
Beautiful light and bokeh, they look like a kind of honeysuckle.
March 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae
@chikadnz @ludwigsdiana I actually didn't know so used my plant identification app. Apparently called "African Flag' or "Chasmanthe floribunda" which means nothing to me. I have a feeling they are called something else here but can't find it at the moment!
March 9th, 2025  
Janice (chikadnz)
@maggiemae I just read that it's very similar to montbretia (crocosmia).
March 9th, 2025  
Maggiemae
I can see that too, @chikadnz Janice! A genus of the iris family also.
March 9th, 2025  
