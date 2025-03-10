Previous
Evening colours by maggiemae
Evening colours

Love the unusual pinks that sometimes arrive at dusk... just another opportunity to get a photo - not a magic photo. But always looking..
Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Christina ace
Beautiful!
March 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
such wonderful tones!
March 11th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful shades of blue and purple!
March 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Hauntingly beautiful !
March 11th, 2025  
