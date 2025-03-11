Sign up
Photo 4554
Fall out
Found this feather on the lawn - fall out from a seagull perhaps. I played around with the light and focus. My camera went along with my ideas!
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5842
photos
183
followers
76
following
1247% complete
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
11th March 2025 2:50pm
Tags
feather
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice!
March 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
beautiful
March 12th, 2025
