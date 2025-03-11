Previous
Fall out by maggiemae
Fall out

Found this feather on the lawn - fall out from a seagull perhaps. I played around with the light and focus. My camera went along with my ideas!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
March 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
beautiful
March 12th, 2025  
