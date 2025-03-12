Sign up
Previous
Photo 4555
Night shot
Practicing with night scenes and our home lit up.
I like this and the weather was mild with no wind.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
6
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5843
photos
183
followers
76
following
1247% complete
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th March 2025 8:38pm
Tags
night
,
shot
Diana
ace
I love the colours, such a beautiful home.
March 13th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a very welcoming home. :-)
March 13th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana - a small but perfect and up to date home!
March 13th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Always so cosy to look into a home at night with the lights glowing
March 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful Maggie , so warm and welcoming with the lights inviting you to peep in !!
March 13th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 13th, 2025
