Night shot by maggiemae
Night shot

Practicing with night scenes and our home lit up.

I like this and the weather was mild with no wind.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Diana
I love the colours, such a beautiful home.
March 13th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Looks like a very welcoming home. :-)
March 13th, 2025  
Maggiemae
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana - a small but perfect and up to date home!
March 13th, 2025  
Casablanca
Always so cosy to look into a home at night with the lights glowing
March 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful Maggie , so warm and welcoming with the lights inviting you to peep in !!
March 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 13th, 2025  
