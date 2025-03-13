Sign up
Photo 4556
Just in case...
There is supposed to be a "blood moon" on the 14th - tomorrow. A sort of eclipse. In case of cloudy conditions tomorrow night, I have taken the moonrise on this day. Its one day off full but you would never know!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th March 2025 7:54pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
in the east'
Diana
ace
gorgeous capture and colours, such a great looking sky!
March 14th, 2025
