Just in case... by maggiemae
Just in case...

There is supposed to be a "blood moon" on the 14th - tomorrow. A sort of eclipse. In case of cloudy conditions tomorrow night, I have taken the moonrise on this day. Its one day off full but you would never know!
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Diana ace
gorgeous capture and colours, such a great looking sky!
March 14th, 2025  
