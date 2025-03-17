Next enforced destination..

From yesterday where we were accommodated in a high country station there were too many issues. There was a rushing stream where we had to drive through to get to our accommodation. No wifi or cell there but at the main lodge this was provided. However to get there we had to traverse the stream. I tried on foot over boulders and concrete blocks but it was too difficult and I had to back out. Then the TV wouldn't work as the Russian owner of this high Country Station had obviously got this TV cheap and all the settings were in the Russian language so I couldn't get it to connect with the NZ Dish TV. No real lounge to sit, plus other difficulties made the decision to leave after having booked 3 nights here. To their credit they did not charge us this night.

Out we drove bumping over the rough road and settled up the road in Methven where there were more difficulties. Half price offered here too! Heavy rain started overnight and carried on all the next day probably resulting in floods as we attempt to go home Will let you know .....