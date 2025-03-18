Previous
Irish humour by maggiemae
Photo 4560

Irish humour

At an Irish themed restaurant for dinner which was all good. Within the room there was this confessional where John became the priest and friend Edna was divulging all her sins!
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leslie ace
Haha … pretty cool
March 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha -- what fun ! - love the expression on Edna's face - fav
March 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact