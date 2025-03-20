Previous
Ideas by maggiemae
Photo 4562

Ideas

One gets ideas for good photos from so many different places. I adapted this one from such. It's our Japanese anemones - pink and white. A great display at this time.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
1249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
they are beautiful and so well captured, I love the dark background.
March 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty fav
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact