Renamed

from "The Stables' to Harlau House, this cafe is in the country not far from Timaru. Super food, beautifully cooked and top wines. Timaru, where John had to have laser eye surgery to his failing eyes. Imagine when you have dust or specks on your photo and you use the editing tool to remove them one by one! That's easy. He had the laser to remove his specks. Made a huge difference to his sight.