Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4567
decoration for the coffee table
Decided to put some late roses in a bowl which had the floral foam in the bottom. Its so good as the flowers do what they are told to do!
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5856
photos
183
followers
78
following
1251% complete
View this month »
4560
4561
4562
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
Latest from all albums
4561
4562
4563
1255
4564
4565
4566
4567
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th March 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
late
,
roses
Casablanca
ace
Foam is a marvellous invention for flower arranging. Nice pic
March 27th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty Maggie , yes floral foam is a God sent !!
March 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close