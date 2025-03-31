Previous
Another look by maggiemae
Another look

at these Asian flowers seen before. They do seem like little ballerinas floating in the air. I took this shot later in the evening the just a tiny bit of sun was coming in the window
31st March 2025

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
