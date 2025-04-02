Sign up
Previous
Photo 4570
In my dreams....
I found this photo in my album and I had to share! I was devoted to ballet as a young adult and worked hard. This photo is a result from an app - where you put your face in to a scene.
Comes alive on the Black!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
2
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5859
photos
183
followers
78
following
1252% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
4th October 2016 7:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my stage
Diana
ace
A wonderful title and image.
April 2nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love it!
April 2nd, 2025
