Rainbow slash by maggiemae
Rainbow slash

I'm glad I looked occasionally out the window or I would have missed this wonderful small slash of rainbow! I had to be quick to choose the right settings for my camera as the colours disappeared very quickly
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Maggiemae

It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful!
April 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous
April 3rd, 2025  
