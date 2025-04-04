Sign up
Photo 4572
Another flaming sunset...
Managed to get this on a day where there were many photographic opportunities! Learning about my camera all the time!
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Tags
sunset
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Oooh another cracker!
April 4th, 2025
Diana
Such a fabulous dramatic cloudscape and colours.
April 4th, 2025
