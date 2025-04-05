Sign up
Photo 4573
What happens..
The left is the real photo and the right is an edit using a Sketcher app. Somehow the right hand one is far more fetching than the right. Why? The lines on the face are there, the mouth is very slightly different, eyes are more clear?
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
5
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5862
photos
183
followers
78
following
1252% complete
4566
4567
4568
4569
4570
4571
4572
4573
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
comparison
julia
ace
Great comparison.. both look great..
April 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love this, what a great sketch! I particularly love your hair.
April 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
The style brings out softness, especially in the hair and face. Sketch loses the shadows and enhances the eyes too.
April 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
There is less shadow effect in the sketch, which I think improves it.
April 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great comparison - but a sketch is a sketch without warmth or feelings in the image ! , on the other hand a super sketch !
April 5th, 2025
