What happens.. by maggiemae
What happens..

The left is the real photo and the right is an edit using a Sketcher app. Somehow the right hand one is far more fetching than the right. Why? The lines on the face are there, the mouth is very slightly different, eyes are more clear?
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
julia ace
Great comparison.. both look great..
April 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this, what a great sketch! I particularly love your hair.
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
The style brings out softness, especially in the hair and face. Sketch loses the shadows and enhances the eyes too.
April 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
There is less shadow effect in the sketch, which I think improves it.
April 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great comparison - but a sketch is a sketch without warmth or feelings in the image ! , on the other hand a super sketch !
April 5th, 2025  
