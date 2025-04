Aged five..

I have paid for a book to be written of my life - they ask 50 questions, edit, suggest, and include photos. As far as I can see, it's all genuine and very good to have a book published with your real and own story. The way they make money is to have more than one published, and other means. This is myself and older and younger sister, with our dolls in front of this 1940's old caravan. Will be part of this story.