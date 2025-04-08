Previous
Aged 12 by maggiemae
Aged 12

To continue the story I'm attempting to put together with the app, "memowrite" where they publish your writings with photos into a book to keep. I found this photo when I am twelve years old and this photo was taken in 1954 by some photographer who got it right. My mother knitted these white jerseys - cables and all for us three! As normally, I am in the middle...
The trigger was: "Can you tell us about your parents and what they were like when you were growing up?
Parents are key figures for the children. They give us love, help us learn right from wrong, and set us up with the skills and values we need when we grow up."
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a great bit of nostalgia!
April 8th, 2025  
Annie D ace
wonderful memory to fond :)
April 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 8th, 2025  
