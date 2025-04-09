Previous
Another boring moon.. by maggiemae
Photo 4577

Another boring moon..

But this time I edited the colour and managed to turn the moon slightly! What is that circular spot always found on the shot? Its up on the right hand top!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It's the South Pole Aitken Basin, the largest crater on the moon. It is about 7 km deep and 2,500 km wide. Scientists think it comes from something striking it at an angle billions of years ago but not leaving any debris, just this massive crater. Moon is never boring to me, post as many as you like! I am an enthusiast since helping my son with his GCSE Moon Project when he did Astronomy.
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact