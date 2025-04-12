Achievement.

The story was as I wrote on the "memowrite'...At our school, it was almost automatic if you got to second year 6th form, you would be voted in as a prefect. I began my 2nd year 6th anticipating a prefects job and respect. Unfortunately my name was omitted on the voting list. I've no idea why but my Mom got on the job and created a fuss. My name was then added to the list at the bottom. The result being I was not voted in as a prefect while all those around me were! There was a little shed called the Prefect Shed where only prefects were allowed. I was refused entry by my so called friends when I knocked on the door which upset me tremendously! However after I gathered myself together I thought - there were more important things than being a prefect and for the rest of the year I concentrated on the physical achievements in sport. I won the Gymnastics Championship; I won the Swimming Championship; I came second in the Diving; I did well in athletics and was leader of a basketball team. The ultimate satisfaction was at the annual prize giving at the end of the year, I became "Sports Dux'! This gave me the strength to continue to strive and know what effort meant in my future.