Our tree across the lawn by maggiemae
Our tree across the lawn

was lit up at this time of day! It was just another challenge to get it from the window without going across the wet lawn in my slippers.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Christina ace
Beautiful light on this bush
April 20th, 2025  
