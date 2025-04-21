A true shell

Previous
Believe it or not this is a real eggshell! It's been emptied, painted and encased in at least 20 coats of high gloss lacquer to keep it strong! DIL gave it to us for an Easter present. It is so fragile that if dropped would disintegrate!
julia ace
Don't drop it.. It's gorgeous..
April 21st, 2025  
