Previous
magnolia by maggiemae
Photo 4585

magnolia

Our huge magnolia seems to produce flowers all year round, not a lot, maybe two or three at a time. This is one I observed today and was pleased to photograph from our patio.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact