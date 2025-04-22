Sign up
magnolia
Our huge magnolia seems to produce flowers all year round, not a lot, maybe two or three at a time. This is one I observed today and was pleased to photograph from our patio.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5874
photos
181
followers
78
following
1256% complete
Views
9
9
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd April 2025 1:06pm
Tags
the white flower
