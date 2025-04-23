The Rose

I loved this poem and wanted the right rose to fit...

T h e R o s e

Have you ever loved a rose,

and watched her slowly bloom;

and a s her petals would unfold,

you grew drunk on her perfume.



Have you ever seen her dance,

her leaves all wet with dew;

and quivered with a new romance-

the wind, he loved her too.



Have you ever longed for her,

on nights that go on and on;

for now, her face is all a blur,

like a memory kept too long.



Have you ever loved a rose,

and bled against her thorns;

and swear each night to let her go,

then love her more by dawn.

- L a n g Leav