Previous
Photo 4586
The Rose
I loved this poem and wanted the right rose to fit...
T h e R o s e
Have you ever loved a rose,
and watched her slowly bloom;
and a s her petals would unfold,
you grew drunk on her perfume.
Have you ever seen her dance,
her leaves all wet with dew;
and quivered with a new romance-
the wind, he loved her too.
Have you ever longed for her,
on nights that go on and on;
for now, her face is all a blur,
like a memory kept too long.
Have you ever loved a rose,
and bled against her thorns;
and swear each night to let her go,
then love her more by dawn.
- L a n g Leav
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5875
photos
181
followers
78
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
23rd April 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the rose poem
