The Rose by maggiemae
The Rose

I loved this poem and wanted the right rose to fit...
T h e R o s e
Have you ever loved a rose,
and watched her slowly bloom;
and a s her petals would unfold,
you grew drunk on her perfume.

Have you ever seen her dance,
her leaves all wet with dew;
and quivered with a new romance-
the wind, he loved her too.

Have you ever longed for her,
on nights that go on and on;
for now, her face is all a blur,
like a memory kept too long.

Have you ever loved a rose,
and bled against her thorns;
and swear each night to let her go,
then love her more by dawn.
- L a n g Leav
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Maggiemae

