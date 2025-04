Blackcurrants

I remember when I was little - we all had to pick the blackcurrants in the garden. We didn't like this job - called 'topping and tailing" Each little berry had to be topped and tailed. But this recipe didn't require that. We did love this drink that my mother created. I found this old and stained recipe book recently and this is her recipe. J.E Hamilton stands for Jessie Eliza Hamilton.