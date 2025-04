Leaves

Going through a book I found in one of our bookcases, I realised it was a visitors book that we bought for Sister-in-law who was in a Care facility having had a serious stroke and was unable to talk. Eventually people wrote in it and after she died, I kept it not wanting to throw it out! Today I found a sheet of white paper and inside was some pressed leaves. Must have been a gift. I manipulated these leaves into this edit and it now looks like it is set in stone!