polyspora by maggiemae
polyspora

This has the unglamorous name of "fried egg plant'. However I prefer to think of it as a beautiful flower blooming at the beginning of winter on a medium sized bush in our garden.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Maggiemae

Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Helene ace
the light and the details are gorgeous. I also really like the diffrence textures and your composition. fav
May 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I agree. Rubbish name, beautiful flower
May 2nd, 2025  
