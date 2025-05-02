Sign up
Photo 4591
polyspora
This has the unglamorous name of "fried egg plant'. However I prefer to think of it as a beautiful flower blooming at the beginning of winter on a medium sized bush in our garden.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Tags
polyspora axillaris -bet there are no tags like this one
Helene
ace
the light and the details are gorgeous. I also really like the diffrence textures and your composition. fav
May 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 2nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I agree. Rubbish name, beautiful flower
May 2nd, 2025
