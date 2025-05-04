Sign up
Previous
Photo 4592
Ultimate watercolour
I wish I had painted this. It's an example of how beautiful water colour can be. Certainly not a scene in 'lil 'ole Oamaru!
Its not my photo - just one I discovered.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
2
0
Tags
watercolour
katy
ace
It is a beautiful watercolor, and I feel certain you could do something just as lovely if you tried.
May 3rd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@grammyn
Thank you, Katy - but now with my aged system, I can't even draw a straight line!
May 3rd, 2025
