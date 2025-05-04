Previous
Ultimate watercolour by maggiemae
Ultimate watercolour

I wish I had painted this. It's an example of how beautiful water colour can be. Certainly not a scene in 'lil 'ole Oamaru!

Its not my photo - just one I discovered.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Photo Details

katy ace
It is a beautiful watercolor, and I feel certain you could do something just as lovely if you tried.
May 3rd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@grammyn Thank you, Katy - but now with my aged system, I can't even draw a straight line!
May 3rd, 2025  
