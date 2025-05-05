Sign up
Photo 4594
Winter kowhai
Now this flower has the lovely name of, "Dragon's Gold'. Not like the other flower I posted called "Fried Egg plant'.....! We have two bushes in our garden that flower in early winter and they bring in the tuis and the bellbirds.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures.
Tags
dragons gold
katy
This one is in beautiful light! I love the dark background also.
May 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
@grammyn
I saw how the late sun caught this particular bunch of flowers and rushed for my camera!
May 5th, 2025
