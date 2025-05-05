Previous
Winter kowhai by maggiemae
Photo 4594

Winter kowhai

Now this flower has the lovely name of, "Dragon's Gold'. Not like the other flower I posted called "Fried Egg plant'.....! We have two bushes in our garden that flower in early winter and they bring in the tuis and the bellbirds.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
This one is in beautiful light! I love the dark background also.
May 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@grammyn I saw how the late sun caught this particular bunch of flowers and rushed for my camera!
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact