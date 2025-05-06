Sign up
Photo 4595
Red Skies
Lots of red skies around NZ at this time. Only mine stars a telephone pole, though!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Tags
red skies
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my what a beautiful sky! The telephone pole doesn’t really interfere with the scene!
May 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Amazing colours!
May 6th, 2025
katy
ace
Red skies at night, a sailors delight! You must have some very delighted sailors around you right now. this is a gorgeous sunset
May 6th, 2025
