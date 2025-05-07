Previous
Early-ish.. by maggiemae
Photo 4596

Early-ish..

The rays of the low sun illuminated the trunks of our huge magnolia tree! Its not magic but quite pleasing that I got what I wanted.
7th May 2025 7th May 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact