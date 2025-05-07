Sign up
Previous
Photo 4596
Early-ish..
The rays of the low sun illuminated the trunks of our huge magnolia tree! Its not magic but quite pleasing that I got what I wanted.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
0
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5887
photos
179
followers
78
following
1259% complete
View this month »
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
Latest from all albums
4590
1257
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
7th May 2025 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun on the trunks
