Previous
Photo 4598
The next..
This is putting a painting in front of this hole frame. Good to have a challenge. This particular painting was bought at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia. Where there is a spectacular lighthouse which of course I photographed for so many different shots.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
2
0
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Tags
from inside of a hole'
Diana
ace
What a beautiful painting, and lovely peephole effect. I would love to see the whole one Maggiemae :-)
May 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
May 11th, 2025
