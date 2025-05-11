Previous
The next.. by maggiemae
Photo 4598

The next..

This is putting a painting in front of this hole frame. Good to have a challenge. This particular painting was bought at Peggy's Cove in Nova Scotia. Where there is a spectacular lighthouse which of course I photographed for so many different shots.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
1259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beautiful painting, and lovely peephole effect. I would love to see the whole one Maggiemae :-)
May 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact