feather light
I took an egg out of the crate and this was stuck to it! So delicate and soft. Now I would think this would have had to been laid by a hen which was white. Most of them now are brown!
17th May 2025
Maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Joan Robillard
Nice
May 17th, 2025
