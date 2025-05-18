The Southerner

I learnt that for 4 days, this iconic train was running between Christchurch and Dunedin return. It is a luxury train with wide windows, a dining car and very comfy seats so it's no wonder it was completely sold out for all its offers! I knew it was coming through around 10.30 to 11.00.ish so walked along the 50 metres from our house to the overhead bridge. I froze there standing for over 50 minutes before it finally arrived in my position. I had organised the camera to go on 'sport' and didn't know what happened. It apparently just kept taking shots. I was so pleased with the quality.