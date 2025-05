Nerine

is what I know them as a name but never knew they were hiding in a corner of our wonderful property! Been here for 14 years but having employed a gardener in the recent years, he cleaned out so many dark and weedy places that plants have appeared to our pleasure! This flower is known by many names: Guernsey lily, Nerine, Pink spider lily, Cornish lily, Cape flower, Japanese spider lily, Albivetta, Jersey lily. The family is Amaryllis which might be more familiar to gardeners!