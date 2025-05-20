Sign up
Previous
Photo 4603
Nerine under investigation
I brought these lovely flowers inside to challenge myself to provide a white background to this white flower. I wasn't happy with this one but it will have to do. I did use my 'white box' for this.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
4
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5894
photos
179
followers
77
following
1261% complete
4596
4597
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th May 2025 1:16pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nerine under white
Corinne
ace
Very nice, so pure !
May 20th, 2025
katy
ace
I think this turned out really nice and I’m guessing with a little practice you will become as proficient at it as you have your moonshots that you used to despair of.
May 20th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely done indeed
May 20th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Nicely done though. I like it.
May 20th, 2025
