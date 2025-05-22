Previous
Autumn rose by maggiemae
Autumn rose

I noticed the afternoon sun uplifting the light on the top flowers of this rose and chose different settings to get the effect I wanted. The colour and the bokeh!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
judith deacon
I love the way the light is catching these roses. Beautiful.
May 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2025  
Janice
Lovely backlighting on the roses.
May 22nd, 2025  
Babs
Beautiful light and bokeh
May 22nd, 2025  
