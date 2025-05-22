Sign up
Previous
Photo 4605
Autumn rose
I noticed the afternoon sun uplifting the light on the top flowers of this rose and chose different settings to get the effect I wanted. The colour and the bokeh!
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
4
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5896
photos
177
followers
77
following
1261% complete
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
4605
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
22nd May 2025 4:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
late roses
judith deacon
I love the way the light is catching these roses. Beautiful.
May 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 22nd, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely backlighting on the roses.
May 22nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautiful light and bokeh
May 22nd, 2025
