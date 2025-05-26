Previous
Lake Dunstan by maggiemae
Photo 4608

Lake Dunstan

On the way to Queenstown through a valley with this body of water above the dam. I'm amazed that my iPhone can get this from the window while we are travelling at least 60kph!
26th May 2025

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
