Previous
Photo 4608
Lake Dunstan
On the way to Queenstown through a valley with this body of water above the dam. I'm amazed that my iPhone can get this from the window while we are travelling at least 60kph!
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th May 2025 1:59pm
lake dunstan
