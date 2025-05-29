Previous
A Remarkable sight by maggiemae
A Remarkable sight

That mountain range called the Remarkables was shrouded in cloud today but gradually it became more obvious as the clouds dissipated. This shot was taken through the window in our little holiday cabin in Queenstown.,
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Dianne ace
Wow - gorgeous view.
May 29th, 2025  
