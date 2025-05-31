Previous
Irish by maggiemae
Photo 4612

Irish

There is generally an Irish pub in most NZ towns and cities. Here in Queenstown, the main man did seem to have a genuine Irish accent! The menu was great - our sausages, mash and peas was one of the best! Pubs are so good!
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Pat Knowles ace
I can see John in his warm sweater there! I expect he’s very welcome in any pub with his Burt Munro stories & history.
June 2nd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat Of course, Pat - but nowadays after 19 years after the film, he doesn't always come clean! And yes, he does have that woollen sweater that I knitted for him!!! He's over there at the bar.
June 2nd, 2025  
julia ace
Irish pubs are great.. John would be World famous in Southland..
June 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Was Burt Munro his father? What a legend!
Love an Irish pub, but then we did spend 2 years living in Dublin and working for Guinness, so I guess we would!
June 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
You would be hard-pressed to find one in Maine, but the sweater would be a welcome addition.
June 2nd, 2025  
