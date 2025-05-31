Sign up
Photo 4612
Irish
There is generally an Irish pub in most NZ towns and cities. Here in Queenstown, the main man did seem to have a genuine Irish accent! The menu was great - our sausages, mash and peas was one of the best! Pubs are so good!
31st May 2025
31st May 25
5
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5904
photos
176
followers
77
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
29th May 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
queenstown irish
Pat Knowles
ace
I can see John in his warm sweater there! I expect he’s very welcome in any pub with his Burt Munro stories & history.
June 2nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
Of course, Pat - but nowadays after 19 years after the film, he doesn't always come clean! And yes, he does have that woollen sweater that I knitted for him!!! He's over there at the bar.
June 2nd, 2025
julia
ace
Irish pubs are great.. John would be World famous in Southland..
June 2nd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Was Burt Munro his father? What a legend!
Love an Irish pub, but then we did spend 2 years living in Dublin and working for Guinness, so I guess we would!
June 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
You would be hard-pressed to find one in Maine, but the sweater would be a welcome addition.
June 2nd, 2025
