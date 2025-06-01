Sign up
Previous
Photo 4612
The Famous Five
These stories played a huge part in my childhood! Adventures and friendships and loyalties.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5903
photos
176
followers
77
following
Tags
enid blyton
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful Maggie - they bring back so many happy memories of reading and childhood !
June 1st, 2025
