Sweet flowers by maggiemae
Photo 4615

Sweet flowers

Under the huge azaleas and roses in our front garden, I noticed these two little flowers that had developed without being noticed. Im glad about that! I used zoom from afar and the settings for a close photo.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet !
June 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glowing in the dark!
June 4th, 2025  
