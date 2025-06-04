Sign up
Photo 4615
Sweet flowers
Under the huge azaleas and roses in our front garden, I noticed these two little flowers that had developed without being noticed. Im glad about that! I used zoom from afar and the settings for a close photo.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Tags
pansy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet !
June 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glowing in the dark!
June 4th, 2025
