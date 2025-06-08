Previous
On the way... by maggiemae
Photo 4616

On the way...

from our place to Christchurch for two reasons. There was a cold wave of weather which swept up the Island from the south and this was one of the scenes of the surrounding mountains.

The two reasons will be revealed in future photos, I hope!
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glorious landscape. Wonder what your reasons are....? I shall have to wait and see!
June 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous Scene.
June 8th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2025  
