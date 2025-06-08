Sign up
Previous
Photo 4616
On the way...
from our place to Christchurch for two reasons. There was a cold wave of weather which swept up the Island from the south and this was one of the scenes of the surrounding mountains.
The two reasons will be revealed in future photos, I hope!
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5907
photos
175
followers
77
following
1264% complete
View this month »
4609
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th June 2025 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains of mid canterbury
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Glorious landscape. Wonder what your reasons are....? I shall have to wait and see!
June 8th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous Scene.
June 8th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Beautiful!
June 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
