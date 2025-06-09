Previous
Christchurch residence by maggiemae
Photo 4617

Christchurch residence

On the way to dinner at daughter's home we stopped at lights and this was outside my car window so I snapped it! Lovely old house, so well maintained!
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Maggiemae

Dianne ace
It’s a really lovely house!
June 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely home, it has such character.
June 9th, 2025  
katy ace
It is beautiful and I love the way it blends with the mountains and the sky
June 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 9th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Nice house , it looks idyllic !
June 10th, 2025  
