Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4617
Christchurch residence
On the way to dinner at daughter's home we stopped at lights and this was outside my car window so I snapped it! Lovely old house, so well maintained!
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5908
photos
174
followers
77
following
1264% complete
View this month »
4610
4611
4612
4613
4614
4615
4616
4617
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
9th June 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christchurch
Dianne
ace
It’s a really lovely house!
June 9th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely home, it has such character.
June 9th, 2025
katy
ace
It is beautiful and I love the way it blends with the mountains and the sky
June 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 9th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Nice house , it looks idyllic !
June 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close