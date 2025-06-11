Reasons

Actually 3 reasons for our journey north. 1, a meeting with the Canterbury University. 2. celebration of John's 91st Birthday with some family. 3. a visit with a great friend with dementia who was put in for respite care when his wife ( our great friend) was in Crete doing a swimmweek! This retirement home was a luxury place where you could order a great coffee, sink into comfortable chairs for a meeting. Although he has dementia and can't be trusted, there were so many staff looking out for him! So good!