Photo 4620
More ..on the way up!
I was amazed at the camera's ability to focus on the near as well as so far - snow clad hills. The photo wasn't taken on the days date but shortly before!
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
8th June 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canterbury
