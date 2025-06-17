Previous
Top Tui by maggiemae
Photo 4623

Our winter kōwhai is in flower and we hear the sound of both tuis and bellbirds particularly in the morning. This was later in the day and I think he wanted to let any other tuis know he was top bird!
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely spotted
June 17th, 2025  
