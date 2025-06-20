Previous
The change of times.. by maggiemae
The change of times..

What we used to call Solstice and have the best parties and now they call it Matariki. NZ Maori but in other countries it has different names. Greek - Pleiades - we all know the "Seven Sisters"
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Maggiemae

Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Multi cultural midsummer or midwinter day! Midsummer here tomorrow, so far behind you in hours!
June 20th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Ooo nice
June 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful sky ! You are flummoxing me with science / names, Maggie At my age I will stick to Solstice ! our longest day and the mid-Summer Solstice is tomorrow 21 June , and my friend's birthday - how can I forget ! FAV
June 20th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl I'm glad Beryl - from here we have always celebrated Solstice - winter and summer. Now in the Maori side that seems so popular now, and a public holiday, everyone comes aboard.
June 20th, 2025  
