Another great memory by maggiemae
Another great memory

Son aged about 7 and this must have been taken at school with that world map behind. I'm so glad I have this. It would have been 1974
21st June 2025

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Joan Robillard
Nice
June 21st, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely shot and memories. He has a mischievous loo in his eyes. Most boys of his age are the same.
June 21st, 2025  
Babs
So sweet
June 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a mischievous look ! a super shot , full of fond memories !
June 21st, 2025  
Pat Knowles
He looks like you Maggie……a real bonny lad!
June 21st, 2025  
