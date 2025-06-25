Sign up
Previous
Photo 4627
Climbing rose
We gave our gardener the instructions to prune our roses but I don't believe he knew where all our roses are! These were on a fence climbing all over the place, even into the neighbour's yard! One flower still bloomed before I cut it down...
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th June 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
climbing
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2025
katy
ace
I love the POV from the top. It looks wonderful one view on black, especially
June 25th, 2025
